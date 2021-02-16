3-Year-Old Boy Shot In Somerset Co.

A three-year-old boy has been shot in Somerset County.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to a home on Bardwell Drive in Princess Anne shortly after 8:30 Monday morning regarding a shooting. The boy and his father were being placed into an ambulance when officers arrived.

State Police said an investigation indicates that the boy was struck by a gunshot that came through a bedroom that faces Route 13.

Police searched the area and interviewed several witnesses. It’s not certain if the shot came from a vehicle.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

The child was being treated at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.