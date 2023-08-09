3-Year-Old Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Delaware State Police need your help in providing any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on South State Street in Camden, DE yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. Police say a vehicle struck and killed a 3-year-old child and then fled the scene. See the pictures below:

State Police Contact Information

If you have any information on the vehicle or operator, please contact Detective J. Lane at Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8457 or the Troop 3 desk line at 302-697-4454. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers or send us a private Facebook message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.