Assateague Island National Seashore and scientists continue to address the death of a well-known humpback whale, Pivot.

The 30-ton whale washed up on the shore last week. Tissue samples have been taken and the cause of death is still unknown. There were no obvious physical indications of a ‘non natural’ death.

Removal of the whale’s body has turned out to be a challenge. Efforts will continue today.

Pivot was regularly sighted in the Gulf of Maine.