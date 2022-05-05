31st Ocean City Springfest Gets Underway

The 31st anniversary of the Springfest Arts and Crafts Festival is underway in Ocean City.

Activities are taking place through the weekend at the Inlet Parking lot, right off the beach and boardwalk. The weekend features more than 250 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food, beer, wine, live music and more.

Headliners for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows include Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Experience”, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

Tickets can be purchased online at ococean.com.

Visitors at Springfest can also give ‘beach tennis ‘ a try.