32 Residents In Caroline Co. Nursing Home Test Positive For COVID-19

Nearly half of the residents of a Caroline County nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

32 residents and 18 staff at Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton had tested positive. None have been hospitalized as of yet.

Nursing home residents and employees are tested weekly under Maryland Health Department requirements. The first positive cases came back a week ago.

An inspection determined that Caroline Nursing and Rehab is taking the proper steps to isolate residents who have tested positive and is undertaking the proper cleaning and sanitation methods.

The following information appears on the Caroline County Health Department website:

On August 29, 2020 the Caroline County Health Department was notified that three residents and one employee of the Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton had tested positive for COVID-19. Additional test results were received on September 3 and at the time of this release, a total of 32 residents and 17 staff members of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. One test is still pending. No residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The positive cases were identified through the routine weekly testing of all residents and staff that is required by the Maryland Department of Health for nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities. The Caroline County Health Department has been working closely with the medical and administrative staff at the Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to respond to the outbreak since being informed of the first positive test results over the weekend.

On September 3, Health Department staff, including Interim Acting Health Officer Roger Harrell, Medical Director Dr. Leland Spencer, and Director of Nursing Laura Patrick conducted an onsite inspection of the facility. They were joined by Dr. Jeffrey Woolford, Director of Community and Facility Initiatives for the Maryland Department of Health. Dr. Woolford is the State health official responsible for leading all non-regulatory COVID-19 matters involving nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes, and other congregate living settings.

Following the inspection, Harrell reported that the Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is taking steps to isolate COVID-19 positive patients and ensure proper infection control procedures. “The staff at the facility has been transparent and cooperative,” said Harrell. “Obviously we are deeply concerned about an outbreak in a facility that is home to such medically fragile residents. The local Health Department and Maryland Department of Health are committed to doing everything possible to assist the Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with controlling the outbreak and taking care of their residents.”

The Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which according to the Maryland Health Care Commission has 87 licensed beds, is owned by Axis Health at Caroline Opco, LLC. The Health Department reports that the facility currently has 68 residents.