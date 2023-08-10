35 Dogs at Lewes Home Rescued from Neglect

Criminal charges are pending after 35 small dogs living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a home in Lewes on Tuesday. The Office of Animal Welfare had received a call from concerned neighbors. Officers arrived and found the dogs running loose on the property, jumping from an open window, and living in filth with no electricity or running water. Reports from neighbors indicate that no one had been at the home for several days. Delaware Animal Services is investigating. The dogs, which included 32 small-breed puppies & dogs, and three nursing puppies are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.