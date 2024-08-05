350+ Dedicated Cyclists “Bike to The Beach” During Heat Wave

Ambulances and paramedics responded to the Dewey Beach Lion’s Club this past Friday as Bike to the Beach riders started arriving in the smothering heat around 3 p.m.

Ambulances from Georgetown and Lewes came to assist Rehoboth Beach EMS and several Sussex County medics after multiple riders arrived suffering heat-related medical troubles.

Glenn Marshall, Sussex County EMS spokesman, says 15 were seen by EMS and two were taken to the hospital. Neither appeared life-threatening, he added.

Lt. Clifford Dempsey, DBPD spokesman, said everybody did what they could do to prevent the medical heat-related problems from happening but it was just too hot. He did add that it is helpful for groups like this one to apply for a permit so the town is at least aware of the event. Dewey officials were not expecting the group’s arrival, he added.

In a statement provided on Saturday by Melissa Parsons, the Bike to the Beach executive director, it says that the more than 350 riders raised $450,000 to support autism and disabilities. This was the ride’s 17th year.

Each cyclist rode between 25 and 100 miles to Dewey Beach, with several starting in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. This was the 50-mile start line near Denton.

Photo courtesy Melissa Parsons

“The higher than normal temperatures yesterday did create some hurdles,” the Bike to the Beach statement continues, “but partners and staff stepped in to ensure riders were well cared for. We couldn’t have done this without our volunteers, who worked tirelessly to fuel, hydrate, and cool the riders throughout the day.” This is one of those important rest stops.

Photo courtesy Melissa Parsons

The group provided a detailed guide to riders which even mentioned an extreme heat policy with earlier start times and ride adjustments.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the local police and EMS teams for their support and to the Town of Dewey, local residents, and visitors for their understanding and support,” the statement reads. “Our riders’ safety is our number one priority, and each year we strive to create the best experience for our riders. We couldn’t do this without our local partners, our autism community partners, and all first responders,” it adds.