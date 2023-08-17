37-Year-Old Man Convicted in Wicomico County of Sex Crimes

Following a two-day trial, a Wicomico County jury, presided over by the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, this week convicted 37-year-old Tracy Matsatsos, Jr., of multiple sex crimes. Those crimes include two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, two counts of Third-Degree Sexual Offense, and two counts of Fourth Degree Sexual Offense. He was also convicted of two counts of Assault in the Second Degree. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Matsatsos, Jr., will remain in custody pending sentencing. From 2015 through 2018, Matsatsos, Jr., sexually abused a minor in his care who was under the age of eleven.