37th Annual Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to be Held Next Week

Over 600 law enforcement officers will be participating in the annual Delaware Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. Next week’s event will span three days—starting on Wednesday June 7th and continuing through Friday afternoon, June 9th. The event culminates on Friday the 9th with the final leg into the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center for the official Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Summer Games at 4:15 p.m., where the Flame of Hope will be delivered.

This year’s Torch Run will be a three-day event. On Wednesday, June 7th, upstate, at 9:00 a.m., it will begin at the New Castle County Police Department and travel to the Wilmington Police Department, where there will be a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The torch will then travel to Delaware State Police Troop 6. Downstate, at approximately 3:30 p.m., it will begin at Fenwick Island and travel to the Rehoboth Beach bandstand for a 20-minute ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the torch will depart for a one mile run to Grove Park.

On Thursday, June 8th, downstate, the torch will start in two locations. At 6:00 a.m., one leg of the Torch Run will depart from the Delmar Police Department. At 6:40 a.m., a second leg will start at The Circle in Georgetown, and the two legs will unite in Harrington and then run to the Dover ceremony, held on the Legislative Mall at 1:45 p.m. Upstate, the torch will depart from the Middletown Police Department at 10:30 a.m. and also arrive for the ceremony in Dover. All law enforcement, Special Olympics Delaware athletes, and legislators are invited to attend.

The event continues on Friday, June 9th, with the torch leaving the Newark Shopping Center at 4:00 p.m. The event culminates with the final leg into the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center for the official Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Summer Games at 4:15 p.m., where the Flame of Hope will be delivered.

In its history, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program of quality sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. A family of enthusiastic volunteers makes this program possible for the thousands of athletes who compete in Special Olympics Delaware. The organization builds sports skills, confidence, strength, motivation, and self-esteem not just for the athletes, but for everyone involved.

You can visit the Special Olympics Delaware website for more information.