38-Year-Old Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Domestic Dispute

Seaford Police have arrested a 38-year-old Seaford man for attempted murder in a domestic dispute. According to the Seaford PD, the incident occurred on Planters Drive yesterday, August 6th at about 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, sounds of a struggle were heard from outside of the home. As officers attempted to force entry into the residence, the victim was able to get out but had to be flown to the hospital for serious injuries sustained in the altercation. With the assistance of Delaware State Police, Laurel Police, Blades Police, and DNREC, a perimeter was set, and the home searched. The 38-year-old–Jeremy Powell–was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. Powell was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $1.1 million cash bail. The victim is currently listed in stable condition. Powell is also facing other charges from an active warrant from the Delaware State Police Troop 4 and committed on $4,000 secured bail in connection with those charges.

Additional Information from the Seaford Police Department below: