3rd Annual “State of the State of Corrections” Summit and Resource Fair Wednesday

February 27, 2024/Mari Lou

The 3rd Annual State of the State of Corrections Summit and Resource Fair will take place Wednesday at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in New Castle. The Resource Fair runs from 4 to 8pm and the panel discussion, which will focus on the impact of policies and available resources for people navigating the State’s re-entry system from prison, begins at 6pm.

Additional information from State Senator Pinkney’s release:

The discussion will feature the following three panelists:

  • Dr. Yasser Payne, Associate Professor at University of Delaware, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Department of Africana Studies
  • Kailyn Richards, Director of Policy Program Coordinator, Read In Read Out, Delaware Center for Justice
  • John Schmidt, Prevention Services Coordinator for Youth, Delaware Council on Gambling Problems

WHERE: Route 9 Library & Innovation Center
3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720

RESOURCE FAIR EXHIBITORS:

  • ACLU of Delaware
  • Black Mothers in Power
  • Christiana Care Community Health
  • Delaware Center For Justice
  • Delaware Department of Justice
  • Delaware Probation and Parole
  • Delaware State Housing Authority
  • Department of Labor – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Department of Labor – APEX Program
  • DHSS – Division of Child Support Services
  • DHSS – Division of State Service Centers
  • DHSS – Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health – Mobile Bridge and Encampment
  • Food Bank of Delaware
  • Home Team Chosen Ones
  • Lazarus Educational Services
  • New Castle County Vocational Technical School District – Adult Education Division
  • Office of Defense Services – Public Defender’s Office
  • Office of the Lt. Governor – Infant Formula Distribution
  • Project New Start
  • The Way Home
