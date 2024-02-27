3rd Annual “State of the State of Corrections” Summit and Resource Fair Wednesday
The 3rd Annual State of the State of Corrections Summit and Resource Fair will take place Wednesday at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in New Castle. The Resource Fair runs from 4 to 8pm and the panel discussion, which will focus on the impact of policies and available resources for people navigating the State’s re-entry system from prison, begins at 6pm.
Additional information from State Senator Pinkney’s release:
The discussion will feature the following three panelists:
- Dr. Yasser Payne, Associate Professor at University of Delaware, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Department of Africana Studies
- Kailyn Richards, Director of Policy Program Coordinator, Read In Read Out, Delaware Center for Justice
- John Schmidt, Prevention Services Coordinator for Youth, Delaware Council on Gambling Problems
WHERE: Route 9 Library & Innovation Center
3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720
RESOURCE FAIR EXHIBITORS:
- ACLU of Delaware
- Black Mothers in Power
- Christiana Care Community Health
- Delaware Center For Justice
- Delaware Department of Justice
- Delaware Probation and Parole
- Delaware State Housing Authority
- Department of Labor – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Department of Labor – APEX Program
- DHSS – Division of Child Support Services
- DHSS – Division of State Service Centers
- DHSS – Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health – Mobile Bridge and Encampment
- Food Bank of Delaware
- Home Team Chosen Ones
- Lazarus Educational Services
- New Castle County Vocational Technical School District – Adult Education Division
- Office of Defense Services – Public Defender’s Office
- Office of the Lt. Governor – Infant Formula Distribution
- Project New Start
- The Way Home