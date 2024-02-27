3rd Annual “State of the State of Corrections” Summit and Resource Fair Wednesday

The 3rd Annual State of the State of Corrections Summit and Resource Fair will take place Wednesday at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in New Castle. The Resource Fair runs from 4 to 8pm and the panel discussion, which will focus on the impact of policies and available resources for people navigating the State’s re-entry system from prison, begins at 6pm.

Additional information from State Senator Pinkney’s release:

The discussion will feature the following three panelists:

Dr. Yasser Payne , Associate Professor at University of Delaware, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Department of Africana Studies

, Associate Professor at University of Delaware, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Department of Africana Studies Kailyn Richards , Director of Policy Program Coordinator, Read In Read Out, Delaware Center for Justice

, Director of Policy Program Coordinator, Read In Read Out, Delaware Center for Justice John Schmidt, Prevention Services Coordinator for Youth, Delaware Council on Gambling Problems

WHERE: Route 9 Library & Innovation Center

3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720

RESOURCE FAIR EXHIBITORS: