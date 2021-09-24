4 Arrested Following Drug Investigation

A drug investigation in Kent County that lasted several weeks has led to the arrests of four people.

Delaware State Police said Thursday that search warrants were carried out at two residences, a motel room and two vehicles Tuesday. The searches turned up crystal meth, marijuana, ammunition, an extended magazine, a handgun, some marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected drug proceeds.

Two Dover residents and two Frederica residents were taken into custody.

Delaware State Police provided these details:

On September 21, 2021, as a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed on two residents, one motel room and two vehicles. Troopers located Jaquell McDonald operating a 2012 Ford Fusion in the area of Lady Court, Dover. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and McDonald was taken into custody without incident. Troopers discovered McDonald threw approximately 28.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine out his driver side window prior to being contacted. McDonald was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3. A search of the Fusion resulted in $2,542.00 in suspected drug proceeds being located inside.

Troopers then responded to a residence on Lady Court and executed a search warrant resulting in the recovery of approximately 104.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Shakiel Carter was taken into custody at the residence without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3.

A search warrant was also conducted at a residence in the 100 block of Maple Drive, Frederica. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of several rounds of ammunition, an extended magazine, a 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, an ounce of marijuana, and approximately $1,598.00 in suspected drug proceeds. Jahida Evans and Matthew Brown were located at the residence, taken into custody without incident, and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3.

A search warrant executed at a room in Poynter’s Motel located at 12338 S. DuPont Hwy, Felton, did not result in the recovery of any illicit contraband. No charges were filed as a result of the search on Poynter’s Motel.

Finally, troopers responded to a residence on Glenn Street in Dover Air Park and executed a vehicle search warrant on a gray Ford Fusion belonging to Jaquell McDonald. A search of the Ford resulted in the recovery of 1.8 pounds of marijuana.

Jaquell McDonald

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Two Counts- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McDonald was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $136,200.00 cash bond.

Shakiel Carter

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Carter was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,600 cash bond.

Jahida Evans

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Evans was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on her own recognizance.

Matthew Brown

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brown was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,100.00 cash bond.