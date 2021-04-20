4 Arrested In Connection With Cambridge Shooting Death

Four men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester County earlier this month.

According to Maryland State Police, the suspects were arrested at different locations over the past few days.

21-year-old Da’ Yon Lofland of Hurlock, 19-year-old Troy Rose Junior of Federalsburg, 21-year-old Elijah Jordan of Cambridge and Justin Boyce of Hackensack, New Jersey are each charged with first-degree murder. They were being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

22-year-old Da’ Jour Sorrell of Cambridge was gunned down April 5th apparently after falling from his bicycle and trying to run away.

Police said Tuesday the investigation continues and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-510-2847.