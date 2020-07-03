4 Charged In Rehoboth Convenience Store Assault

Two employees of Royal Farms on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach are assaulted, and four suspects – including an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims – are facing charges.

Delaware State Police say that suspect started to assault the 19-year-old woman in the store late Tuesday night. The other employee, a 22-year-old man, tried to intervene but one of the other suspects turned on him.

Then, the male suspect ran to a parked vehicle and retrieved a handgun and came back into the store. The group left, apparently as they heard the sirens of arriving police vehicles.

The female victim required hospital treatment for her injuries. The male employee did not need medical attention.

State Police say the suspects turned themselves in at Troop Seven.

Delaware State Police identified the suspects and listed the charges:

The suspects were identified as Deshawn Potts 19 year-old of Lincoln, Ashley Potts 30 year-old of Dover, Ashley Davis 19 year-old of Lincoln, and a 17 year-old juvenile of Milton.

Deshawn Potts:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Assault 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Riot (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Deshawn was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $36,000.00 unsecured bond.

Ashley Potts:

Assault 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Riot (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Ashley Potts was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on an $8,000.00 unsecured bond.

Ashley Davis:

Assault 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Riot (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Ashley Davis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.

17 year-old Juvenile (Not Pictured Above):

Assault 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Riot (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

The Juvenile was processed at the Troop and turned back over to her guardian with a later court date.