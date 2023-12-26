4 Family Dogs Rescued from Christmas Day House Fire Near Salisbury

A residential fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Fruitland were called to Coulbourn Mill Road near Salisbury just after noon on Christmas Day. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke and fire in a 2-story home. Several additional fire companies responded or provided backup. Investigators say the fire began on an enclosed back porch and extended into the home. Four dogs and a pet rabbit were rescued by firefighters, two of the dogs were taken to Pet’s ER in Salisbury and are expected to recover. A pet bird and several fish died in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.