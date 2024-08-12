4 Injured in Early Morning Crash East of Bridgeville

Four people were injured after a crash just after 7:30 Monday morning at the intersection of Redden Road and Chaplains Chapel Road. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Toyota was westbound on Redden Road when a Kia that was northbound on Chaplains Chapel Road failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the path of the Toyota. The Toyota collided with the driver’s side front of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, a 42 year old man from Seaford and a 40 year old male passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but 2 other passengers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota refused medical treatment.

The Kia driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, no license, insurance or registration in their possession.