4 Injured in Gumboro-area Crash Early Saturday Morning

Delaware State Police were called for a crash on Millsboro Highway near Cooper Road in the Gumboro just before 3:30 Saturday morning. Police say a Camry driven by a 29 year old Maryland woman was behind a tractor trailer driven by a 58 year old man from Virginia. The Camry started to pass the truck in a no-passing zone as the truck driver began to turn left onto Cooper Road and the vehicles collided. Three passengers in the Camry and the truck driver were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry was cited for improper passing.