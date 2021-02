Four people were shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant on South Little Creek Road in Dover.

According to Dover Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 2:38 a.m. One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police learned that three additional victims had been taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Police said all of the victims’ injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.