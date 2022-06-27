4 Suspects Charged In Connection With Ocean City Robbery

Ocean City Police have made four arrests in connection with a strong-arm robbery early Saturday morning in the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old Baltimore man informed officers that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his property. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim and the suspects were acquaintances and had spent time together in a motel room before the assault occurred.

Officers later stopped two suspects in the area and were able to recover some of the victim’s personal property. Police also went to a local motel and found a third adult suspect and a male juvenile. Additional stolen items were also recovered.

Police said officers obtained video footage which showed the victim and four suspects together before the assault occurred.

Ocean City Police listed these charges:

Jelyjah Joseph Malcolm, 18, Johnstown, PA: Robbery, assault first-degree, assault second-degree, theft $100-<$1,500, and reckless endangerment. Malcolm was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, Canonsburg, PA: Robbery, assault first-degree, assault second-degree, theft $100-<$1,500, and reckless endangerment. Mallery was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

D’Andre Xavier Sampson, 18, Johnstown, PA: Robbery, assault first-degree, assault second-degree, theft $100-<$1,500, and reckless endangerment. Sampson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.