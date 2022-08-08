408 Boats Sign Up for White Marlin Open

408 boats are registered to take part in the 49th annual White Marlin Open, which begins today in Ocean City.

Each boat is permitted to fish on any three of the five fishing days through this Friday. Up to $8.6-million in prize money is up for grabs. An estimated 292 boats were out fishing Monday.

In addition to white marlin, fishermen and women will be after blue marlin, swordfish, tuna, wahoo and dolphin. The shark division has been eliminated for conservation reasons.

The fleet includes the top winners from 2021 as well as some newcomers.

The daily weigh-ins at Harbour Island Marina begin at 4:00 p.m. Large screens are also set up at MarlinFest at the Beach and Inlet, where activities begin at 1:00 p.m.

