41st District Republican Candidates Forum Monday Night

Three Republican candidates are facing off in a primary election to represent the 41st District – which is the Millsboro area. Monday, August 17th you’ll have a chance to hear from all the candidates in a forum at the Indian River Senior Center on Irons Avenue in Millsboro. You’ll hear from all the candidates – John Atkins, Doug Conaway and Jacki Slonin – and you’ll have the opportunity to submit your questions. Doors open at 6pm – arrive early to submit your questions. The forum begins at 6:30pm.