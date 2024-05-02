43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend May 4 & 5 in Maryland

May 4th and 5th is 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year 226 firefighters will be honored and remembered – including three from Delaware and seven from Maryland. The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service will be held on Saturday at 7:30pm – the Memorial Service is Sunday at 10am. Both events will be live streamed – on the NFFF’s website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page

DELAWARE

Fire Inspector/Captain Jeremy Lundgren, age 32, of the Dover Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services

Fire Chief John Pridemore, age 54, of the Clayton Fire Company No. 1, Inc.

Firefighter Philip Young, age 59, of the Dover Fire Department, Robbins Hose Company No. 1

MARYLAND

Firefighter Henry Eckhardt Jr., age 72, of the Reistertown Volunteer Fire Company

Master Firefighter Mark Fisher, age 59, of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services

Firefighter/EMT Bryan Hamilton, age 42, of the Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services

Battalion Chief Christopher Morlan, age 46, of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

Firefighter/EMT Rodney Pitts, age 31, of the Baltimore City Fire Department

Captain Dillon Rinaldo, age 26, of the Baltimore City Fire Department

Firefighter Brice Trossbach, age 25, of the Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services

Detailed information about each of the 226 firefighters being memorialized can be found on the 2024 Roll of Honor.