46th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow This Weekend

The 46th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow is this weekend at Hudson Fields in Milton. The Powwow is today and Sunday with traditional music, dance and Native American crafts and food. The Southern Delaware Hot Rod Car Show will also take place. Gates open at 10am with performances from noon to 7pm both days. Parking is free – tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 to 17 and kids 10 and under are free. You are encouraged to bring lightweight portable seating or a cushion if you plan to sit the bleachers.

There is a non-denominational church service Sunday morning from 8:30 to 9:30.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS