$5.5M Project at Cape May Airport to Benefit Business Community

Construction is expected to begin next month on a third commercial, multi-tenant light industrial building at the Cape May Airport, thanks to approval of funding by Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioners. The project, which costs an estimated $5.5 million, is anticipated to be completed in late Spring of 2025. This building will join two similar structures that are fully leased and occupied. DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook says that working hand-in-hand with their Cape May County partners, they’re focused on creating an environment conducive for businesses of all types to be successful. During the past ten years, the Cape May Airport has been a hub for economic expansion, and they continue to see strong demand from the business community for space at the airport. Cook says their teamwork approach is producing results.