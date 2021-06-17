5 Arrested For Ocean City Robbery

Ocean City Police have charged five suspects in connection with a robbery.

Wednesday morning at about 3:47 a.m., officers responded to the 100-block of 27th street and met with an 18-year-old male from Reading, Pennsylvania. The victim indicated that he had exchanged words with five people on a motel balcony, who then confronted him in the parking lot. According to the victim, one suspect lifted his shirt and displayed the trip of a handgun. The victim was robbed of personal property.

Based on the victim’s descriptions, Ocean City Police said two suspects were arrested a few hours later in the vicinity of the robbery. The other three suspects were seen returning to the motel and left in a vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested those three suspects.

According to police, two of the suspects had loaded handguns on them at the time of the arrest. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana greater than ten grams, and police said a search of a suspect’s motel room turned up some of the victim’s personal property.

Ocean City Police released these details about the suspects:

Lawar Shawud Turner, 20, Trapp, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, regulated firearm: illegal possession, and illegal possession of ammunition. Turner was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Ja’avier Nasjier Pierce, 19, Easton, MD: Trespass-posted property, armed robbery and robbery. Pierce was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Jahza Molik Barney, 21, Easton, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, and driving without a license. Barney was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Juvenile #1, 17, Cambridge, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, and possession of marijuana 10+ grams. Juvenile #1 was waived to adult status and was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner. Juvenile #1 was held without bond.