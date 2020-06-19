5 Arrested For Recent Ocean City Assaults

Ocean City Police have arrested five suspects in connection with recent assaults on the boardwalk.

Police said one person was stabbed in the back during an assault at 15th Street and the boardwalk on the night of June 9th. An investigation determined that the same group of people were involved in another assault at 11th Street and the boardwalk that same night.

A review of surveillance footage and tips received from the public and through the media helped police locate several suspects.

22-year-old Marquis Demby of Lincoln was arrested soon after the 15th Street assault. Police say a knife was recovered during his arrest. Also charged are four people from Cambridge Maryland: 27-year-old Marcus Butler, 20-year-old Orlando Nichols Junior, 19-year-old Xavier Spence and 20-year-old Daveione Cephas.

Police said additional arrests were expected, and that the victims were expected to make full recoveries.