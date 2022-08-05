5 Candidates Compete for 3 Council Positions in Saturday’s Fenwick Island Election

Fenwick Island voters will go to the polls Saturday. Three seats on town council are open, with five candidates competing.

Incumbents Richard Benn and William Rymer hope to stay in office. Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kimberly Espinosa are also running for a two-year term. Vicki Carmean is not seeking re-election.

The election is being held Saturday between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Fenwick Island Town Hall on Coastal Highway. Absentee ballots must also be turned in by the end of the election at 5:00 p.m. .Saturday afternoon.

