5 Candidates Run For Mayor Of Berlin In Tue. Election

Five candidates are in the running for Mayor of Berlin in this Tuesday’s election. Terms in Council Districts Two and Three will also be decided as well as an at-large position.

The candidates for Mayor are the incumbent Gee Williams, Jennifer Allen, Ronald Bireley, William Todd and Zackery Tyndall. Candidate Jack Orris does not have an announced opponent in the Second District. Tyndall is vacating his council position in the second district to run for Mayor. Elroy Brittingham is stepping down from the Third District, where he has served for more than three decades.

Citizens of Berlin have been encouraged to vote absentee, but polling places are also open from seven a.m. until seven p.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.