5 Delawareans Approved To Join Democratic National Committee

Five Delawareans will join the Democratic National Committee. They all will serve as at-large members on the DNC.

State Senator Sarah McBride of the Wilmington area will also serve on the Executive Committee. The slate was approved during a virtual meeting over the weekend.

Other nominees who were approved to join the Democratic National Committee are Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen, Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik, Brian McGlinchey of Wilmington – a professional in government affairs and economic development – and Bonnie Wu, regional director and a long-time staff member with Senator Tom Carper.

“Chairman Harrison could not have selected a finer group of public servants from Delaware to join the Democratic National Committee. They each embody a breadth of both local and national experience, making them exemplary choices for at-large committee members,” Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron said. “I am delighted to welcome Tony, Molly, Sarah, Brian, and Bonnie to this body and look forward to representing Delaware alongside them.”

