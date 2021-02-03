5 Injured In Dorchester Co. House Fire

A house fire in Cambridge sent five people to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries Tuesday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire on Academy Street started just after noon Tuesday in the two-story home. The occupants were released after hospital treatment and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A space heater malfunction in the living room apparently caused the fire, which drew about 40 firefighters and took about one hour to bring under control. Damage was estimated at $80,000.