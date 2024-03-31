5 People Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash West of Bridgeville

A crash Friday night just before 9 sent several people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police say an Econoline van was westbound on Route 404 and a GMC van was behind. The Econoline was stopped to make a left turn onto Progress School Road when the GMC rear-ended the Econoline pushing it into the eastbound lane and into the path of a Jeep Cherokee.

Two people in the GMC van – both from Maryland – were taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Econoline, a 36 year old man from Delaware was hospitalized with minor injuries. Two people in the Jeep, both from New Jersey were also hospitalized with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the GMC was cited for inattentive driving and failure to have insurance.