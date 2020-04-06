5,000 coronavirus rapid test kits arrive in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Lab received a shipment of 5,000 rapid test kits from Pinnacle BioLabs.

DPH’s order for the kits had been held for days in Cincinnati by the Food and Drug Administration.

The kits, which use blood drawn by a finger stick instead of collecting a nasal swab to obtain a result, will be used primarily to test health care workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks are suspected.

Results can be provided in 5 to 15 minutes unlike other methods which can take a period of days.

DPH tested the 10 first responders and health care personnel on Sunday. All 10 individuals were negative.

DPH advised those tested they could return to their life-saving jobs, while continuing to follow precautionary measures such as continued self-monitoring for symptoms and wearing a mask. They had all come into contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19, but were asymptomatic.