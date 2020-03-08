UPDATED: DSP Looking for Bridgeville Man Wanted for Domestic Assault

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 9:30am – Delaware State Police are looking for 28 year old Arthur Williams of Bridgeville who is wanted on felony charges related to a domestic assault. Police say Williams was arguing with his ex-girlfriend at a Bridgeville home when the argument turned physical and he unlawfully restrained her. Williams was gone when police arrived – the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have warrants for Williams for strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, assault and other offenses. If you know where he is – contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 28-year-old Arthur Williams who was last seen in Bridgeville and reported missing on Saturday, March 7. Williams is ”5’ 6” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Attempts to locate Williams have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and welfare. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers -800-TIP-3333.