Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday – Possible P&Z Director Selected?

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. On the agenda, the council will discuss a selection for Director of Planning and Zoning. Former director Janelle Cornwell left to take a similar position with the City of Lewes at the end of January.

There will be two public hearings during the morning session – one for a sewer annexation along Plantation Road in Rehoboth. The other for a boundary extension to include several parcels of land along Bayard Road for Sycamore Chase in the Miller Creek area.

In old business the council will revisit a memorandum of understanding between the County and DelDOT regarding the process of land use applications. There is no afternoon session. The County Council meeting begins at 10 in the County Administration offices on the Circle in Georgetown.

Sussex County Council Agenda Sussex County Council Agenda/Packet