Image courtesy Sussex County Government

The Sussex County Council has named Jamie Whitehouse as Sussex County’s new Director of Planning and Zoning. He was named Acting Director when Janelle Cornwell left at the end of January for a similar position with the City of Lewes. Whitehouse, who was a planning professional in England, moved with his family to the US in 2016 to be closer to his wife’s family. He has been a planner for the past 16 years and joined as a staff planner for Sussex County in 2017.