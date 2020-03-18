Gov Carney Modifies State of Emergency Again

Governor Carney has modified his State of Emergency and ordered the closing of bowling alleys, concert events, movie theaters, sports facilities, fitness centers and health spas to close as of 8am Thursday.

Also no senior center, nursing home/retirement facility, assisted-living facility shall knowingly permit a gathering of more than 10 persons that includes any person aged 60 or over or any person with underlying health conditions that puts any person in attendance at increased risk.

Also in the modified State of Emergency – that restaurants, brewpubs, taverns or taprooms with a valid on-premise license to sell alcohol may sell alcoholic beverages as part of transactions for take-out food or drive through food service, as long as the cost for alcohol does not exceed 40% of the total sales transaction. This authorization will end when the State of Emergency is rescinded.