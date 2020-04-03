14 Year Old Charged in Threat against IRHS

A 14 year old Millville girl has been charged by Delaware State Police in connection with a threat aimed at Indian River High School last month. School District officials notified police about the threat on March 9th – and the investigation revealed that the teen made written threats in a journal – specifically targeting the school. The teen has not been in attendance at the high school since mid-January. She is charged with attempt to commit assault first degree-conduct created risk of death caused by serious injury – which is a felony. She is also charged with terroristic threatening. The teen has been released on a $21,000 unsecured bond.