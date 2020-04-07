Judge Rules in Favor Of Ocean City in Topless Ban

A case that threatened the reputation of the family-friendly beach of Ocean City has been decided. According to Delmarva Now, a Federal Judge has ruled that an ordinance that banned women from being topless on the beach in public is legal. Chelsea Eline claimed that the rule was a violation of the US Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. The Ocean City Town council passed the emergency ordinance in 2017 after Chelsea Eline said she would go topless on the resort’s beach. City officials say the ordinance was to protect the public.