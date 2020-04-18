Magnolia Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder

A Magnolia man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on two counts of attempted murder. Police were called early Friday morning to the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton for a report of a shooting. Police learned that the victims went home to their home in Camden-Wyoming where they spoke with a 17 year old girl and her mother’s 26 year old boyfriend. The teens are acquainted, but began arguing then Bowden pulled a firearm and threatened the man. The victims left and Bowden followed them – firing two shots into the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured and Bowden left the scene – he was later spotted on Barker’s Landing Road and arrested. An unloaded 9mm handgun with three unloaded 9mm magazines were found in the vehicle. Bowden is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, possession of a firearm and multiple other offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of $188,000 cash only bond.