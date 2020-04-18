Magnolia Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder

Mari Lou
A Magnolia man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on two counts of attempted murder.  Police were called early Friday morning to the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton for a report of a shooting.  Police learned that the victims went home to their home in Camden-Wyoming where they spoke with a 17 year old girl and her mother’s 26 year old boyfriend.  The teens are acquainted, but began arguing then Bowden pulled a firearm and threatened the man.  The victims left and Bowden followed them – firing two shots into the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.  No one was injured and Bowden left the scene – he was later spotted on Barker’s Landing Road and arrested.  An unloaded 9mm handgun with three unloaded 9mm magazines were found in the vehicle.  Bowden is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, possession of a firearm and multiple other offenses.  He’s being held at SCI in default of $188,000 cash only bond.