WGMD Fishing Report 4-27-20

Sunday was cool with rain and wind. Small craft advisories were up and will remain up on Monday.

I had a call from my friend Bob Baker who told me he had good reports from Wachapreague, Virginia where the flounder action has started. This is the time of year when the big fish move into the back bays and become available to those of us with small boats.

Dan’s Tackle posted photos of Welton Evan with two largemouth bass weighing six pounds, five ounces and seven pounds, 15 ounces. I tried calling Dan to find out where the fish were caught, but no one answered the phone.

Ice House Tackle had a photo of young Julia U with her citation white perch.

Steve at Smith Bait and Tackle in Leipsic told me the white perch fishing has been very good with citation-sized fish taken on bloodworms out of the tidal rivers and creeks. A few of his customers have tried for black drum off of Slaughter’s Beach, but so far, they have had no success.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.