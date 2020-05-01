The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware has distributed over 2-million meals since the coronavirus pandemic began in our area. Nearly 50,000 of those meals went to Delawareans. Salvation Army officials say that with so many joining the unemployment rolls in recent weeks, they have seen a substantial increase in new clients coming for food. Tuesday, May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now – and the Salvation Army is looking for help to stock its online virtual pantry.

Click here for the Salvation Army’s Online Virtual Pantry to donate