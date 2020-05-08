Beebe Healthcare to Hold Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall on Friday, May 15

Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.

Community members will hear from Beebe Healthcare President & CEO Dr. David Tam and other Beebe representatives for a virtual town hall on COVID-19. The panel will give updates and answer some pre-submitted questions. Please submit a question by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Please limit questions to one per person so that other’s questions may also be considered.

Watch the virtual town hall live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or you can dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm.

Primary line:

415-466-7000

PIN: 3329845 #

Secondary line:

760-699-0393

PIN: 3816759748 #

We regret that we may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Beebe asks that

participants refrain from asking personal advice or sharing personal health information

via the email or during the Facebook live session. Beebe will try and address as many

questions as we can.

Submit your question to: BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org .

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to

look for the live video. Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If

closed captioning does not stream live, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions

as soon as possible after the live stream.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-

visitors/public-health-information