Three Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 MSP Injured in Fruitland

A head-on crash involving three vehicles in Fruitland has left a New York man dead and two off-duty Maryland State Troopers injured. Maryland State Police continue to investigate but say Trooper Ashley Thoren from the Salisbury barracks reported that she and a trooper from the Princess Anne barracks were involved in a crash on Route 513. Both troopers were extracted from their unmarked police vehicle. Trooper Graham King was driving northbound on Route 513 and was struck head-on by a Hyundai driven by 62 year old John Simmons of New York who was trying to pass a vehicle. Simmons was pronounced dead at PRMC in Salisbury. King was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Thoren was taken to PRMC where she was treated and released. Two people in the car Simmons was passing were not injured.