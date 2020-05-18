DSP Warn of World Health Organization Scam

The Delaware State Police have been made aware of a new scam in the New Castle area involving the World Health Organization. According to the World Health Organization’s webpage, there are various internet scams involving emails circulating implying to be from or associated with the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). The scam emails request money or information from non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals with a promise of funds or other benefits sent in return. The emails appear to come from W.H.O. or a United Nations address. In the scam reported to the Delaware State Police, the email address came from an organization with which the individual was familiar.

The Delaware State Police would like to remind the public to never send money or personal information in response to anyone who claims to be awarding funds, grants, scholarships, certificates, lottery winnings, or prizes.

If you have any doubts about an email, letter, or phone call you received, please verify its authenticity before taking any action. The Delaware State Police remind citizens to remain vigilant as the Coronavirus situation evolves, as there have been numerous scams associated with the outbreak. For up to date accurate information, call Delaware 211 or visit https://de.gov/Coronavirus.

As a reminder, there have been numerous other scams associated with the outbreak. Please review the information from the Federal Trade Commission on how to identify a scam at https://ftc.gov/coronavirus. For additional information regarding the World Health Organization scam, please visit https://www.who.int/about/scamalert/en/.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.