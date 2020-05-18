DSP Investigating Lincoln Home Invasion

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion early Saturday morning. Police were called to Mayhew Drive in Lincoln for a report of criminal mischief, but learned that the residence had been shot at – and projectiles entered the home. Police then learned that shots were also fired from inside the home. Three residents told police they’d had a barbecue, which ended around midnight. Just after 1:30am two vehicles drove up and shots were fired. Two of the residents left the house – the third remained as two suspects entered the house. The suspects are black and of average build and wore face coverings. It’s not known if anything was taken while the suspects were in the house. None of the victims was injured. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.