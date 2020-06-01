Blaze at Mary’s Touch Moving & Packing on Route 9 Under Investigation

Early morning fire at Mary’s Touch Moving and Packing consignment shop on Route 9, Milton

A business was damaged by fire this morning near Milton. Lewes firefighters arrived at Mary’s Touch Moving and Packing consignment shop on Route 9 just after 4:30 and found smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews from Rehoboth Beach, Milton, Indian River, Georgetown, Slaughter Beach, and Sussex County Paramedics assisted or provided cover. State Fire Marshal investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. There was no one in the building at the time. Damage is estimated at $125,000 – no injuries were reported.