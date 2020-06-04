MD moves into second phase of reopening Friday

Maryland moves into a second stage of its gradual reopening of workplaces and businesses.

Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday as of 5 p.m. Friday, the closure of non-essential businesses is lifted which allows a wide range of establishments to be back in business.

More personal services such as nail salons, massage parlors and tattooists may open at up to 50 percent capacity, by appointment, and with appropriate health and safety guidelines. More state of Maryland government services will also resume more normal operations on Monday.

The State of Maryland says the rate of hospitalizations for coronavirus is at its lowest level since April 14th, 50 days ago. The positivity rate has dropped to 9.5 percent. It’s the first time it’s been below ten percent since late March.

A large testing site is open at Six Flags America near Washington, but more than 100 across Maryland also offer testing.