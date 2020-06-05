Coastal Highway Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

A Lewes man faces drug-related charges and other offenses following a traffic stop on Coastal Highway.

Delaware State Police say 41-year-old Dewayne Hopkins was pulled over Thursday and was found to be driving with a suspended license. Police say troopers were already “familiar” with Hopkins.

A search dog led investigators to 298 bags of heroin hidden near the driver’s seat, along with drug paraphernalia and more than $500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hopkins was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 7. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Tier 2 quantity), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

After being arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court, Hopkins was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.