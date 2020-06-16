WGMD Fishing Report 6-16-20

Sue Krepshaw of Indian River Marina

caught a keeper rockfish weighing in

at 13lbs using a chartreuse swim shad

lure. She was fishing on the north side

of the jetty at Indian River Jetty.

Monday was cool and windy at the beach and it looks like small craft advisories will be up through Thursday. There is no lee shore around here in a northeast wind and it also dirties up the water in the ocean and bay so even when it falls out it will take a couple of tides before the water settles down.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said to the best of her knowledge no one went out in the bay or ocean on a boat on Monday.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was a very few spot and kingfish caught on bloodworms. The high winds and cool temperatures kept the number of anglers down to a very few.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me kite flying was really good. Fishing, not so much. They did have folks coming by to buy bait, but no one came back with any tales of fish caught. Big rockfish are always possible on night tides.

My guess is if you really have to fish, the pier at Cape Henlopen is your best bet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.