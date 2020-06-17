Ocean City Police Make Arrest In Recent Stabbing, Other Incidents

Ocean City Police have made several arrests in connection with recent assaults and unlawful activity.

Police say an AK-47 was seized when they found several people sleeping in a motor vehicle last week – a violation of a town ordinance. Police also found a handgun and some marijuana during that incident. Four people from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania were arrested.

Also, police arrested a Lebanon, Pennsylvania man in connection with an assault last weekend. Police learned that a stab victim was being treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Investigators learned that the victim had been struck with a stun gun, stabbed, and stomped by several suspects. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The viral video of a person being attacked at 4th Street and the Boardwalk early last Wednesday remains under investigation. Police have since learned that the victim did not sustain serious injuries, and has been uncooperative with the investigation. Anyone who can help identify suspects in the assault is asked to contact Ocean City Police.